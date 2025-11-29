هيتين تيجواني يكشف السرّ لأول مرة… تصريحات نارية لـ"دوت الخليج الفني" من كواليس فيلم "مانو يا نا مانو"!

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -



في حوار خاص وحصري لـــ"دوت الخليج الفني"، فجّر النجم الهندي هيتين تيجواني مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل حول فيلمه الجديد "مانو يا نا مانو"، مؤكّدًا أنّ العمل يحمل أعمق وأجرأ دور قدّمه في مسيرته الفنية. هيتين كشف أن ما يجري داخل الكواليس يفوق كل التوقعات، وأن الفيلم يدخل مرحلة مختلفة تمامًا عن المعتاد في سينما بوليوود، سواء على مستوى الفكرة أو التنفيذ أو طبيعة شخصيته المعقدة. ومع هذا الحوار المفاجئ، ارتفعت وتيرة الجدل داخل الوسط الفني، وبدأت التوقعات تُشير إلى أننا أمام عمل قد يقلب موازين المنافسة السينمائية هذا العام.

نص الحوار /

يحمل فيلم "مانو يا نا مانو" شعار "كل شيء ممكن". كيف تُفسر هذه العبارة على المستوى الإنساني، خارج سياق الفيلم؟

حسنًا، سواءً في الفيلم أو خارجه، أؤمن بأن كل شيء ممكن. أقول هذا فقط إلى حدٍّ ما، ولكن إذا كنت تؤمن بذلك، فربما تكون اليوم في مرحلةٍ معينة من حياتك حيث تكافح للبقاء على قيد الحياة، ولكن لا أحد يعلم، قد يحدث شيء ما. أي شيء ممكن. لكن الشيء الوحيد هو أن تحافظ على إيمانك ومواصلة الحياة. لذا، نعم، كل شيء ممكن، أؤمن بذلك.

يُقدَّم العمل كمزيج من الخيال العلمي والدراما الإنسانية. كيف استطاع المخرج الحفاظ على التوازن العاطفي في عالمٍ مليء بالمؤثرات الخاصة والتكنولوجيا؟

نعم، يُقدَّم العمل كخيال علمي ودراما إنسانية، ولكن إذا شاهدت الفيلم، فلن تجد أي شيءٍ مثل المؤثرات الخاصة أو التكنولوجيا القوية. إنها مشاعر خالصة، ولحسن الحظ، كان النص كافيًا لأؤدي دوري. كان عليّ فقط أن أحافظ على موقف محايد لأنني ألعب دور رجل عاش 14,000 عام. لذا، نعم، كان الحياد مهمًا.



هل تعتقد أن الفيلم يدور أساسًا حول الإيمان بالعلم أم الإيمان بالإنسانية؟



حسنًا، لقد تركنا هذا السؤال لجمهورنا ليقرر. في الأساس، هناك توازن. الإيمان بالإنسانية موجود بالتأكيد، وفي الوقت نفسه، العلم موجود أيضًا. لقد رأينا العالم يتقدم بفضل العلم. الفيلم هو النسخة الهندية من الفيلم الكلاسيكي الهوليوودي "الرجل من الأرض"، حيث يدّعي رجل أنه عاش 14,000 عام. لذا، هناك مجال محدود جدًا للعلم، ولكن الإنسانية - يمكنك القول إن الإنسان يبقى على حاله لمدة 14,000 عام

Hiten Tejwani Breaks His Silence… Explosive Exclusive for Al-Fajr Art from the Set of “Mano Ya Na Mano”!

In an exclusive statement to Al-Fajr Art, Indian star Hiten Tejwani dropped a major revelation about his upcoming film “Mano Ya Na Mano.” He confirmed that the project includes the boldest and most emotionally intense character of his entire career. Hiten revealed that the atmosphere behind the scenes is far more dramatic and groundbreaking than anyone expected, promising a film that will push Bollywood into new territory—both creatively and technically. His exclusive comments have already sparked a wave of speculation and excitement across the industry.

The film Mano Ya Na Mano carries the slogan “Anything is possible”—how do you interpret this phrase on a human level, outside the context of the film?

Well, in the film also and outside the context of the film also, I believe in this that anything is possible. I am just saying that to a certain level, but if you believe in that—today probably you are at a certain phase in life where you are just surviving, but you never know, something can happen. Anything can happen. But the only thing is that you have to keep the faith and you have to keep on going in life. So yes, anything is possible, I believe in that.



2. The work is presented as a blend of science fiction and human drama. How did the director manage to maintain emotional balance amidst a world filled with special effects and technology?

Yeah, the work is presented as science fiction and human drama, but if you see the film, we haven't used anything such as heavy special effects or technology. It is pure emotions, and luckily the script had everything for me to perform. I just had to keep a neutral stance because I am playing a man who has been living for 14,000 years. So yes, neutrality was important.



3. Do you think the film is fundamentally about faith in science or faith in humanity?

Well, we have left this question for our audience to decide. Basically, there is a balance. Faith in humanity is definitely there but at the same time science is also there. We have seen the world

advancing because of science. The film is the Hindi version of the Hollywood cult classic The Man from Earth, where a man claims he has been living for 14,000 years. So there is very little scope of science, but humanity—you can say that the human being remains the same for 14,000 years.