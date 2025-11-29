هيتين تيجواني يخطف الأضواء من جديد… ذكاءٌ فني يفرضه على الساحة الهندية وفيلمه الجديد يشعل سباق بوليوود

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -



يواصل النجم الهندي هيتين تيجواني إثبات حضوره الذكي وقدرته الفريدة على اختيار أدوار تصنع الفارق داخل بوليوود، حيث يستعد لإطلاق فيلمه الجديد الذي يصفه النقاد بأنه نقلة جريئة في مسيرته الفنية. بفضل رؤية واعية وذكاءٍ مهني واضح، استطاع هيتين أن يرسّخ اسمه كواحد من أكثر نجوم الهند تأثيرًا، ليعود اليوم بعمل سينمائي يُشعل المنافسة قبل عرضه، ويؤكد أنه ليس مجرد ممثل ناجح، بل عقل فني يعرف كيف يقتنص اللحظة ويصنع منها ضجة لا تهدأ.



وكان لموقع دوت الخليج الفني هذا الحوار الحصري مع النجم العالمي الهندي هيتين تيجواني، الذي فتح قلبه وتحدث بصراحة عن أحدث أعماله، وكواليس نجاحه في بوليوود، ورؤيته للفترة المقبلة. إليكم نص الحوار كاملاً

إلى أي مدى لامستك رسالة الفيلم شخصيًا؟ هل شعرت أن القصة لامست حياتك الواقعية أو تجاربك الماضية؟



هذا ما تركناه للجمهور ليقرره - سواء تقبلتموه أم لا، فالأمر متروك لكم. في الأساطير الهندوسية، هناك ذكر لسبعة خالدين، وربما يكون أحدهم، أو ربما لا يكون. كان من الرائع الحفاظ على نهج محايد. لم يمس الفيلم حياتي الحقيقية أو تجاربي الماضية، لكنني سعيد لأنني تمكنت من القيام بذلك بفضل الإشارات إلى الخلود. أضفنا لمسة هندية على القصة لجعلها متوافقة مع الجمهور الهندي.



يعتقد البعض أن الفيلم يفتح بابًا فلسفيًا لموضوع "الواقع والوهم" - كيف تناولتم هذا البعد الفكري خلال أدائكم؟



كما قلت، رجل عاش على الأرض لمدة 14,000 عام قد رأى كل شيء. سيكون محايدًا للغاية. درستُ كل شيء - قرأتُ كتبًا علمية وكتبًا عن الخالدين. كان النص يحتوي على كل شيء، لذلك لم أضطر للبحث كثيرًا. أوضحنا الكثير في ذروة الفيلم. لم أُعالج الأمر من منظور فكري، بل لعبتُ الشخصية كما هي. قرأتُ عن الخالدين السبعة، وعن عصور مختلفة، وعن تطور البشرية - من عصور الكهوف فصاعدًا.



كيف وصفتَ الشخصية التي كنتَ تُجسّدها لنفسك قبل بدء التصوير؟ هل وجدتَ فيها ما يعكس شخصيتك؟



سألتُ المخرج عن سبب رغبته في أن أُجسّد هذا، فأخبرني أنني أبدو كما أنا لسنوات عديدة، تمامًا مثل الشخصية. حتى أن هناك حوارًا أقول فيه: "لم أتجاوز الأربعين أبدًا". قال إن هذا يُناسبني. أعتبر ذلك إطراءً، وربما يكون هذا هو الجانب من شخصيتي الذي ينعكس في الشخصية.





Hiten Tejwani Dominates Bollywood Again… Brilliant Strategy and a New Film Poised to Ignite the Industry!



Indian star Hiten Tejwani continues to prove his sharp instincts and remarkable artistic intelligence as he prepares to launch his highly anticipated new film—hailed by critics as a bold turning point in his career. Through smart choices and a deep understanding of the industry, Hiten has solidified his position as one of Bollywood’s most influential figures. His upcoming project is already generating massive buzz, reinforcing the idea that he’s not just a successful actor—he’s a strategic mind who knows exactly how to seize the moment and turn it into unstoppable momentum.



Al-Fajr Art secured this exclusive interview with international Indian star Hiten Tejwani, who spoke openly about his latest film, the secrets behind his success in Bollywood, and his vision for the future. Here is the full interview…



To what extent did the film’s message resonate with you personally? Did you feel the story touched your real life or past experiences?

That’s what we left for the audience to decide—whether you accept it or not, it’s up to you. In Hindu mythology, there are mentions of seven immortals, and probably he is one of them, or probably he is not. It was lovely maintaining a neutral approach. It didn’t touch my real life or past experiences, but I’m happy I could do this because of the references to immortality. We Indianized the story to make it compatible with the Indian audience.

5. Some believe the film opens a philosophical door to the topic of “reality and illusion”—how did you approach this intellectual dimension during your performance?

As I said, a man who has been on earth for 14,000 years has seen it all. He will be very neutral. I studied everything—I read books on science and books about immortals. The script had everything, so I didn’t have to research much. We clarified a lot in the climax. I didn’t approach it intellectually—I simply played the character the way he is. I read about the seven immortals, about different eras, about human advancement—from cave eras onwards.

6. How did you describe the character you were playing to yourself before filming began? Did you find anything in it that reflected your own personality?

I asked the director why he wanted me to do this, and he told me that I look the same for many years, just like the character. There is even a dialogue where I say, “I never aged beyond forty.” He said that suits me. I take that as a compliment, and yes, that’s perhaps the part of my personality that reflects in the character.