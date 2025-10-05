نعرض لكم زوارنا أهم وأحدث تفاصيل خبر عاجل.. بيان مشترك لوزراء خارجية الدول العربية الإسلامية بشأن الأوضاع الإنسانية في غزة في المقال التالي

أحمد جودة - القاهرة -

رحب وزراء خارجية جمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، والمملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة قطر، اليوم بالخطوات التي اتخذتها حركة حماس حيال مقترح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لإنهاء الحرب على غزة، وإطلاق سراح جميع الرهائن، أحياءً وأمواتًا، والبدء الفوري بالمفاوضات للاتفاق على آليات التنفيذ.

كما رحب وزراء الخارجية، بدعوة الرئيس الأمريكي ترامب لإسرائيل لوقف القصف فورًا، والبدء في تنفيذ اتفاق التبادل، وأعربوا عن تقديرهم لالتزامه بارساء السلام في المنطقة، وأكدوا بأن هذه التطورات تمثل فرصة حقيقية إلى وقف شامل ومستدام لإطلاق النار ولمعالجة الأوضاع الانسانية الحرجة التي يمر بها سكان القطاع.

كما رحب وزراء الخارجية، بإعلان حماس استعدادها لتسليم إدارة غزة إلى لجنة إدارية فلسطينية انتقالية من التكنوقراط المستقلين، وأكدوا على ضرورة البدء الفوري بالمفاوضات للاتفاق على آليات تنفيذ المقترح، ومعالجة جميع جوانبه.

وقد أكد وزراء الخارجية، التزامهم المشترك بدعم الجهود الهادفة إلى تنفيذ بنود المقترح، والعمل على إنهاء الحرب على غزة فورًا، والتوصل إلى اتفاق شامل يضمن إيصال كافة المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة دون قيود، وعدم تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني، وعدم اتخاذ أية خطوات تهدد أمن وسلامة المدنيين، وإطلاق سراح الرهائن، وعودة السلطة الفلسطينية إلى غزة، وتوحيد الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة، والوصول لآلية أمنية تضمن أمن جميع الأطراف، بما يؤدي إلى الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل وإعادة إعمار غزة، ويمهد الطريق أمام تحقيق السلام العادل على أساس حل الدولتين.



Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Egypt، Jordan، UAE، Indonesia، Pakistan، Türkiye، Saudi Arabia and Qatar

The Foreign Ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt، the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan، the United Arab Emirates، the Republic of Indonesia، the Islamic Republic of Pakistan، the Republic of Türkiye، the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar، today welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war on Gaza، release all hostages، alive or deceased، and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms.

The Foreign Ministers also welcomed President Trump’s call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing and to begin implementation of the exchange agreement and they expressed appreciation for his commitment to establishing peace in the region. They also affirmed that such developments represent a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire، and to address the critical humanitarian conditions facing people in Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministers also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats. They emphasized the need for the immediate launch of negotiations to agree on mechanisms to implement the proposal، and address all of its aspects.

The Foreign Ministers reiterated their joint commitment to support efforts towards the implementation of the proposal، to work for the immediate end of the war on Gaza، and achieve a comprehensive agreement that ensures unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza، no displacement of the Palestinian people، and that no measures are taken that threaten the security and safety of civilians، the release of hostages، the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza، unifying Gaza and the West Bank، and reaching a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides، in a manner that leads to the full Israeli withdrawal، and to the rebuilding of Gaza، and that creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution.