المركز القومي للبحوث يوقع بروتوكول تعاون مع أكاديمية جينهوا بجامعة تشجيانغ الطبية الصينية

أحمد جودة - القاهرة - إيمانًا بأهمية الشراكات الدولية في دعم مسارات الابتكار والتطوير،و في إطار الدور المحوري الذي يقوم به المركز القومي للبحوث في تعزيز التعاون العلمي والبحثي وتبادل الخبرات بين المؤسسات البحثية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي وقّع الدكتور ممدوح معوض، رئيس المركز القومي للبحوث، بروتوكول تعاون مع الدكتور شيو تشيانغ، العميد التنفيذي لأكاديمية جينهوا بجامعة تشجيانغ الطبية الصينية، وذلك اليوم الاثنين الموافق 24 نوفمبر 2025.

شهد مراسم التوقيع الدكتور ليو جونتشيو رئيس قسم تطوير العلوم والتعليم بأكاديمية جينهوا، جامعة تشجيانغ الطبية الصينية.

كما حضر من الجانب المصري كل من الدكتور عماد الدين حسن عميد معهد بحوث الصناعات الصيدلية والدوائية بالمركز، الدكتورة هبة مصطفى عامر، أستاذ النباتات الطبية والعطرية بمعهد الصناعات الصيدلية والدوائية، الدكتور أيمن عبد العزيز محمد، الأستاذ المساعد بمعهد بحوث الصناعات الغذائية والتغذية، والدكتور السيد أبو الفتوح،أستاذ بحوث النباتات العطرية بالمركز.

ويهدف البروتوكول إلى تعزيز إنتاجية النباتات الطبية والعطرية ومستخلصاتها في مجالات العلوم الصيدلانية والطبية، وخاصة ما يتعلق بالأمراض المناعية، فضلًا عن دعم مجالات الصناعات الغذائية.

ويتضمن التعاون إنتاج الزيوت الثابتة والطيّارة، واستخلاص المركبات العلاجية من النباتات الطبية والعطرية، واستخدام مستخلصاتها ومركباتها الفعالة في مجال الصناعات الغذائية ومنتجاتها، إضافة إلى تطوير طرق مبتكرة لتعزيز إنتاجية هذه النباتات وتأهيلها لتلبية احتياجات السوقين المحلي والتصديري.

وفي كلمته خلال مراسم التوقيع، أكد الدكتور ممدوح معوض أن هذا البروتوكول يُعد خطوة مهمة نحو فتح آفاق جديدة للتعاون المشترك بين المركز وأكاديمية جينهوا، بما يسهم في تبادل الخبرات العلمية وتطوير مشروعات بحثية مشتركة تخدم المجالات الحيوية في البلدين.

ومن جانبه، أعرب الدكتور شيو تشيانغ، عن سعادته بتوقيع البروتوكول مع المركز القومي للبحوث، الذي يُعد أكبر مركز بحثي متعدد التخصصات في إفريقيا والشرق الأوسط، مؤكدًا أن مجالات التعاون ستشمل تبادل العلماء والباحثين والمتخصصين لأغراض البحث والتدريب والاستشارات، إلى جانب تنظيم الندوات وورش العمل والمؤتمرات الثنائية العلمية والفنية حول الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وقد تبادل الطرفان الهدايا والدروع وإهداء نسخة من موسوعة النباتات الطبية للوفد.

وتُعد أكاديمية جينهوا بجامعة تشجيانغ الطبية الصينية واحدة من أكبر المؤسسات الأكاديمية في الصين، حيث تتميز بإجراء البحوث الأساسية والتطبيقية في مجالات متعددة تشمل العلوم الطبيعية والطب الصيني.

وجدير بالذكر أن المركز القومي للبحوث قد وقّع خلال السنوات الماضية العديد من الاتفاقيات مع جمهورية الصين الشعبية، الأمر الذي أسهم في تعزيز روابط التعاون العلمي والبحثي بين الجانبين ودعم مسارات التنمية في مجالات متعددة.



Collaboration Protocol between NRC and Jinhua Academy at Zhejiang Medical University in China

The National Research Centre (NRC) signed a cooperation protocol with Jinhua Academy at Zhejiang Medical University in China. This agreement reflects the NRC's pivotal role in fostering scientific and research collaboration and the exchange of expertise among research institutions at both regional and international levels.

Recognizing the importance of international partnerships in supporting innovation and development، Professor Mamdouh Moawad، President of the NRC، signed the protocol with Professor Xiu Qiang، Executive Dean of Jinhua Academy at Zhejiang Medical University، on Monday، November 24، 2025. The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Liu Junqiu، Head of the Department of Science and Education Development at Jinhua Academy، Zhejiang Medical University. Also present from the Egyptian side were Professor Emad El-Din Hassan، Dean of the Pharmaceutical and Drug Industries Research Institute at NRC، Professor Heba Mustafa Amer، Professor of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants at the Pharmaceutical and Drug Industries Research Institute، Professor Ayman Abdel Aziz Mohamed، Assistant Professor at the Food Industries and Nutrition Research Institute، and Professor El-Sayed Abu El-Fotouh، Professor of Aromatic Plants Research at NRC.

The protocol aims to enhance the productivity of medicinal and aromatic plants and their extracts in the fields of pharmaceutical and medical sciences، particularly those related to immunology، as well as supporting the food industry.

The collaboration includes the production of fixed and volatile oils، the extraction of therapeutic compounds from medicinal and aromatic plants، and the use of their extracts and active compounds in the food industry and its products. It also encompasses developing innovative methods to boost the productivity of these plants and prepare them to meet the needs of both the domestic and export markets.

In his remarks during the signing ceremony، Dr. Mamdouh Moawad emphasized that this protocol represents a significant step towards opening new horizons for joint cooperation between NRC and Jinhua Academy، contributing to the exchange of scientific expertise and the development of joint research projects that serve vital sectors in both countries.

Dr. Shiu Qiang expressed his delight at signing the protocol with the NRC، the largest multidisciplinary research center in Africa and the Middle East. He emphasized that the areas of cooperation will include the exchange of scientists، researchers، and specialists for research، training، and consulting purposes، as well as the organization of joint scientific and technical seminars، workshops، and conferences on topics of mutual interest.

The two sides exchanged gifts and commemorative plaques، and the NRC presented the delegation with a copy of the Encyclopedia of Medicinal Plants.

Jinhua Academy of Zhejiang Medical University is one of the largest academic institutions in China، distinguished by its basic and applied research in various fields، including natural sciences and traditional Chinese medicine.

It is worth noting that the NRC has signed numerous agreements with the People's Republic of China in recent years، which have contributed to strengthening scientific and research cooperation between the two sides and supporting development in various fields.