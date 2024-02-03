العالم اليوم - حماس تنفي وجود خلافات بين قادتها وتؤكد دراسة "صفقة الهدنة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس تنفي وجود خلافات بين قادتها وتؤكد دراسة "صفقة الهدنة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 3 فبراير 2024 08:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

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