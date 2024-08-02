العالم اليوم - اليونيفيل: نتخوف من "سوء تقدير" قد يفجر صراعًا واسعًا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اليونيفيل: نتخوف من "سوء تقدير" قد يفجر صراعًا واسعًا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 3 أغسطس 2024 12:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.