العالم اليوم - طائرة البرازيل المنكوبة.. صندوق أسود يكشف آخر كلمة للطيار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر طائرة البرازيل المنكوبة.. صندوق أسود يكشف آخر كلمة للطيار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 15 أغسطس 2024 05:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.