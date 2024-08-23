العالم اليوم - بعد عام مع برشلونة.. "الحنين" يقود غوندوغان إلى مان سيتي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد عام مع برشلونة.. "الحنين" يقود غوندوغان إلى مان سيتي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 23 أغسطس 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.