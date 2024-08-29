العالم اليوم - إيران خسرت معظم رهاناتها.. ما الأوراق المتبقية بيد طهران؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إيران خسرت معظم رهاناتها.. ما الأوراق المتبقية بيد طهران؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 29 أغسطس 2024 08:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.