العالم اليوم - نتنياهو وفيلادلفيا.. هذا هو سر التمسك بالمحور

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نتنياهو وفيلادلفيا.. هذا هو سر التمسك بالمحور من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 7 سبتمبر 2024 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.