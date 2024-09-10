العالم اليوم - "أدنوك" توقع اتفاقية مع الهند لتوريد الغاز لمدة 15 عاما

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "أدنوك" توقع اتفاقية مع الهند لتوريد الغاز لمدة 15 عاما من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 10 سبتمبر 2024 11:19 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.