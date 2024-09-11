العالم اليوم - قتلى ومصابون من الجيش الإسرائيلي بتحطم مروحية في غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قتلى ومصابون من الجيش الإسرائيلي بتحطم مروحية في غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 11 سبتمبر 2024 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.