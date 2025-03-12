العالم اليوم - حرب الرسوم تشتعل.. أوروبا ترد بضربة مضادة بـ 28 مليار دولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حرب الرسوم تشتعل.. أوروبا ترد بضربة مضادة بـ 28 مليار دولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 12 مارس 2025 08:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.