العالم اليوم - بعد بدء هدنة إيران وإسرائيل.. "طلب محدد" من ترامب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد بدء هدنة إيران وإسرائيل.. "طلب محدد" من ترامب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 24 يونيو 2025 09:16 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

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