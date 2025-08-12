العالم اليوم - يائير لابيد يؤيد دعوة عائلات المحتجزين للإضراب الأحد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر يائير لابيد يؤيد دعوة عائلات المحتجزين للإضراب الأحد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 12 أغسطس 2025 01:08 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.