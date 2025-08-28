العالم اليوم - الترويكا الأوروبية تُفعّل عملية إعادة فرض العقوبات على إيران

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الترويكا الأوروبية تُفعّل عملية إعادة فرض العقوبات على إيران من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 28 أغسطس 2025 05:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.