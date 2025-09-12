العالم اليوم - الذهب يتجه لرابع ارتفاع أسبوعي بفضل آمال خفض الفائدة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الذهب يتجه لرابع ارتفاع أسبوعي بفضل آمال خفض الفائدة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 12 سبتمبر 2025 11:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.