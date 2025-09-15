العالم اليوم - سوريا.. ضبط كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة معدة للتهريب إلى الخارج

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سوريا.. ضبط كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة معدة للتهريب إلى الخارج من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 15 سبتمبر 2025 02:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.