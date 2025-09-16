العالم اليوم - غزة تحت النار.. 37 غارة إسرائيلية خلال 20 دقيقة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غزة تحت النار.. 37 غارة إسرائيلية خلال 20 دقيقة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 16 سبتمبر 2025 12:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.