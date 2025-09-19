العالم اليوم - عودة الحرب الكلامية.. ترامب: عمدة لندن ضمن الأسوأ في العالم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر عودة الحرب الكلامية.. ترامب: عمدة لندن ضمن الأسوأ في العالم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 19 سبتمبر 2025 12:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.