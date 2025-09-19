العالم اليوم - ترامب يقر اختبار جنسية جديد يتضمن "أسئلة معقدة"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب يقر اختبار جنسية جديد يتضمن "أسئلة معقدة" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 19 سبتمبر 2025 05:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.