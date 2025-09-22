العالم اليوم - غضب في باريس سان جرمان بسبب موعد حفل الكرة الذهبية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غضب في باريس سان جرمان بسبب موعد حفل الكرة الذهبية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 22 سبتمبر 2025 06:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.