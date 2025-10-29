العالم اليوم - 53.5 مليار درهم إيرادات "&e" خلال 9 أشهر بنمو 25%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 53.5 مليار درهم إيرادات "&e" خلال 9 أشهر بنمو 25% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 29 أكتوبر 2025 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.