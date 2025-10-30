العالم اليوم - 5.6 مليار دولار إيرادات "إن إم دي سي جروب" في 9 أشهر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 5.6 مليار دولار إيرادات "إن إم دي سي جروب" في 9 أشهر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 30 أكتوبر 2025 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.