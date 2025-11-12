العالم اليوم - 430 مليون دولار من البنك الدولي لدعم حوكمة الطاقة في تونس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 430 مليون دولار من البنك الدولي لدعم حوكمة الطاقة في تونس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 12 نوفمبر 2025 08:04 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.