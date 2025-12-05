العالم اليوم - قيادي إخواني يقر بمشاركة أمل علم الدين في كتابة دستور 2012

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قيادي إخواني يقر بمشاركة أمل علم الدين في كتابة دستور 2012 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 5 ديسمبر 2025 08:28 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.