العالم اليوم - حصرية: المركزي السوري سينهي 7 عقود من تمويل العجز الحكومي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حصرية: المركزي السوري سينهي 7 عقود من تمويل العجز الحكومي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 5 ديسمبر 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.