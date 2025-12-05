العالم اليوم - عمر: خدعة "البرهان ينفي الإخوان" لم يعد يصدقها أحد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر عمر: خدعة "البرهان ينفي الإخوان" لم يعد يصدقها أحد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 5 ديسمبر 2025 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.