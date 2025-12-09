العالم اليوم - على خطى تكساس.. فلوريدا تصنّف "الإخوان" و"كير" إرهابيتين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر على خطى تكساس.. فلوريدا تصنّف "الإخوان" و"كير" إرهابيتين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 9 ديسمبر 2025 04:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.