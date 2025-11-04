العالم اليوم - "عيد الوحدة".. العاهل المغربي يعلن 31 أكتوبر عيدا وطنيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "عيد الوحدة".. العاهل المغربي يعلن 31 أكتوبر عيدا وطنيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 4 نوفمبر 2025 08:50 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.