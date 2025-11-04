العالم اليوم - حصار "القاعدة" لباماكو.. هل فشلت روسيا في غرب أفريقيا؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حصار "القاعدة" لباماكو.. هل فشلت روسيا في غرب أفريقيا؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 4 نوفمبر 2025 08:50 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.