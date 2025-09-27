العالم اليوم - لاريجاني: حزب الله سد منيع أمام إسرائيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لاريجاني: حزب الله سد منيع أمام إسرائيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 27 سبتمبر 2025 02:05 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.