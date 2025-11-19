العالم اليوم - السودان بين رصاص البدايات وقرارات النهايات.. لمن الحسم؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السودان بين رصاص البدايات وقرارات النهايات.. لمن الحسم؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 19 نوفمبر 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.