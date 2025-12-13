العالم اليوم - "لغز نووي" في استراتيجية ترامب.. تجاهل قد يكلف أميركا كثيرا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "لغز نووي" في استراتيجية ترامب.. تجاهل قد يكلف أميركا كثيرا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 13 ديسمبر 2025 12:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.