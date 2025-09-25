العالم اليوم - إيران: جاهزون لأي سيناريو.. ولا تنازل عن برنامجنا النووي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إيران: جاهزون لأي سيناريو.. ولا تنازل عن برنامجنا النووي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 سبتمبر 2025 09:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.