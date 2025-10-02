العالم اليوم - إن إم دي سي جروب توقع عقدا بـ 610.1 مليون دولار في الفلبين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إن إم دي سي جروب توقع عقدا بـ 610.1 مليون دولار في الفلبين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 2 أكتوبر 2025 12:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.