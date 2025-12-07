العالم اليوم - اعتصام مفتوح في عدن للمطالبة بحق تقرير المصير

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اعتصام مفتوح في عدن للمطالبة بحق تقرير المصير من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 7 ديسمبر 2025 04:08 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.