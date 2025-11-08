العالم اليوم - الشناوي: السوبر المصري هدفنا.. وجماهير الأهلي تستحق الفرحة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الشناوي: السوبر المصري هدفنا.. وجماهير الأهلي تستحق الفرحة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 8 نوفمبر 2025 05:16 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.