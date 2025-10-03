العالم اليوم - مايكروسوفت توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 19.4 مليار دولار مع نيبيوس غروب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مايكروسوفت توقع اتفاقا بقيمة 19.4 مليار دولار مع نيبيوس غروب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 3 أكتوبر 2025 07:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.