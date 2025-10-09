العالم اليوم - النص الحرفي لخطة ترامب في قطاع غزة.. 20 بندا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر النص الحرفي لخطة ترامب في قطاع غزة.. 20 بندا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 9 أكتوبر 2025 08:04 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.