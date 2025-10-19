العالم اليوم - السيسي يعلن تنظيم مؤتمر دولي لإعادة إعمار غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر السيسي يعلن تنظيم مؤتمر دولي لإعادة إعمار غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 19 أكتوبر 2025 09:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.