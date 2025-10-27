العالم اليوم - المرشح لرئاسة لجنة إدراة غزة.. من هو أمجد الشوا؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المرشح لرئاسة لجنة إدراة غزة.. من هو أمجد الشوا؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 27 أكتوبر 2025 09:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.