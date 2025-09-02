العالم اليوم - طهران تراجع "خبراتها السابقة" قبل المحادثات مع واشنطن

انتم الان تتابعون خبر طهران تراجع "خبراتها السابقة" قبل المحادثات مع واشنطن من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 2 سبتمبر 2025 02:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.