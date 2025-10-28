العالم اليوم - بين الولاء والانفصال.. السويداء على مفترق النار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بين الولاء والانفصال.. السويداء على مفترق النار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 28 أكتوبر 2025 10:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.