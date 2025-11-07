جيت رايدوت يثير الجدل بفيلمه الجديد "Bihu Attack".. عمل ضخم يجمع الدراما والتاريخ والسياسة في ملحمة سينمائية مثيرة

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -

في خطوة لافتة ومليئة بالحماس، بدأ النجم الهندي جيت رايدوت في الترويج لفيلمه الجديد "Bihu Attack"، المقرر عرضه في دور السينما يوم 14 يناير 2026، وهو العمل الذي يُتوقع أن يثير ضجة واسعة في الساحة السينمائية الهندية لما يحمله من طابع درامي وتاريخي مشحون بالأحداث والرموز الوطنية.

الفيلم من إخراج سوزاد إقبال خان وإنتاج برابير كانتا سها، ويشارك في بطولته مجموعة من النجوم البارزين مثل أرباز خان، راهول ديف، ديزي شاه، رازا مورااد، هيتين تجواني وغيرهم، كما يتضمن العمل باقة من الأغاني الوطنية والدرامية بصوت زوبين جارج، جاويد علي، روشني باثاك، فيكرانت بهارتيا، وسانشيتا باتاشاريا.

يحمل "Bihu Attack" طابعًا سياسيًا واجتماعيًا عميقًا، إذ تدور أحداثه في منطقة آسام الهندية، حيث يتقاطع الفن الشعبي التقليدي مثل رقصة البيهو مع توترات الحرب والهوية والانتماء. يظهر في البوستر خريطة آسام ممزوجة بعناوين صحف حقيقية وصور جنود في أرض المعركة، ما يعكس مزيجًا بين الفن والسلام من جهة، والعنف والصراع من جهة أخرى، في رسالة بصرية قوية عن مقاومة الشعوب وتشبثها بتراثها.

وقد شارك جيت رايدوت الملصق الرسمي عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث ظهر مرتديًا الزي التقليدي لولاية آسام، معلقًا: “It’s more than a film، it’s a story of our soil and spirit” — أي "إنه أكثر من مجرد فيلم، إنها حكاية أرضنا وروحنا".

ويبدو أن الفيلم سيسلط الضوء على الصراع الثقافي والسياسي في آسام، مستعرضًا كيف يمكن للفن والرقص الشعبي أن يتحولا إلى رموز للمقاومة والوحدة الوطنية. ومع اقتراب موعد عرضه، يتزايد الترقب بين الجمهور، خصوصًا أن العمل يُتوقع أن يقدم تجربة بصرية غنية ومليئة بالمشاعر والدراما، تجمع بين السينما الواقعية والعناصر الرمزية التي تميز السينما الهندية الحديثة.





Jeet Raidutt Sparks Buzz with His Upcoming Film “Bihu Attack” A Powerful Tale of Culture، Conflict، and Courage

Indian actor Jeet Raidutt has officially kicked off promotions for his much-anticipated film “Bihu Attack”، set to hit theaters on January 14، 2026. Directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan and produced by Prabir Kanta Saha، the film promises to deliver a gripping mix of history، emotion، and socio-political drama rooted in the vibrant land of Assam.

The ensemble cast includes popular names like Arbaaz Khan، Rahul Dev، Daisy Shah، Raza Murad، and Hiten Tejwani، among others. The music of the film features powerful voices including Zubeen Garg، Javed Ali، Roshni Pathak، Vikrant Bhartiya، and Sanchita Bhattacharya، blending patriotic fervor with emotional depth.

The film’s poster، unveiled by Raidutt on his social media، captures the essence of the story a striking collage of Assam’s map، traditional Bihu dance، and war imagery، symbolizing the clash between culture and chaos. The visual metaphor powerfully represents the resilience of people who preserve their traditions amid turmoil.

Sharing the poster، Jeet Raidutt wrote: “It’s more than a film، it’s a story of our soil and spirit.” His words resonated widely with fans، especially in Assam، where the Bihu festival stands as a cultural symbol of unity and hope.

“Bihu Attack” is expected to explore the intersection between heritage and history، where art becomes an act of defiance and dance transforms into a declaration of identity. With its compelling storyline، rich visuals، and emotional performances، the film is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about cinematic events.

