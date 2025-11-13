العالم اليوم - بعد زيارة الشرع إلى واشنطن.. براك يتحدث عن "الخطوة التالية"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد زيارة الشرع إلى واشنطن.. براك يتحدث عن "الخطوة التالية" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 13 نوفمبر 2025 07:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.