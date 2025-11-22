نعرض لكم زوارنا أهم وأحدث تفاصيل خبر بيان الري بشأن استمرار التصرفات الأحادية وغير المنضبطة للسد الإثيوبي على مجرى النيل الأزرق في المقال التالي

أحمد جودة - القاهرة - كانت الوزارة قد أوضحت في بيان سابق أن مُشغّل السد الإثيوبي، عقب انتهاء ما يدعى "بالافتتاح"، قام يوم 10 سبتمبر 2025 بتصريف كميات كبيرة من المياه بلغت نحو ٤٨٥ مليون م٣، تلتها زيادات مفاجئة وغير منتظمة وصلت إلى ٧٨٠ مليون م٣ في ٢٧ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٥، كما أظهرت التقديرات الخاصة بمناسيب بحيرة السد انخفاض المنسوب بما يقارب مترًا واحدًا، بما يعادل تصريف ما يقارب ٢ مليار م٣، بخلاف التصرفات الناتجة عن الفيضان الطبيعي، وهو ما أدى إلى زيادات كبيرة ومفاجئة في كميات المياه المنصرفة، قبل أن تنخفض مرة أخرى إلى نحو ٣٨٠ مليون م٣ في ٣٠ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٥.

وفي إطار حرص وزارة الموارد المائية والري على الشفافية، واستمرار المتابعة الدقيقة للموقف المائي على مجرى النيل الأزرق، وتأكيد تحذيرات مصر من مخاطر الإدارة الأحادية وغير المنضبطة للسد الإثيوبي (غير الشرعي والمخالف للقانون الدولي)، توضح الوزارة ما يلي:

١. كان من المتوقَّع — وفقًا لآليات إدارة وتشغيل السدود — خفض منسوب المياه في بحيرة السد تدريجيًا من ٦٤٠ مترًا إلى نحو ٦٢٥ مترًا بنهاية العام المائي، وهو نطاق التشغيل الطبيعي للسد، وبما يضمن عدم تشغيل السد عند أقصي مناسيب تشغيلية لفترة طويلة للمحافظة على مرونة كافية لمجابهة التغيرات الهيدرولوجية المحتملة.

٢. إلا أن ذلك لم يحدث، فقد تم الإسراع في غلق مفيض الطوارئ في ٨ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥، مما ادى إلى خفض التصريفات الخارجة في ذلك اليوم إلى نحو ١٣٩ مليون م٣، ثم استقرت بمتوسط ١٦٠ مليون م٣ يوميًا حتى ٢٠ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥، بما يعنى تشغيل نحو ٥٠% فقط من التوربينات المتاحة.

٣. ويُعد هذا الأسلوب في التشغيل غير منضبط هيدرولوجيًا، إذ يتم خفض التصريف لزيادة التخزين ورفع المنسوب، ثم إعادة تصريف المياه لاحقًا بشكل مفاجئ وبكميات تفوق الحاجة الفعلية، بدلًا من تصريفها تدريجيًا كما تقتضي القواعد الفنية السليمة، ويعكس هذا النمط غياب خطة تشغيل علمية مستقرة أو رؤية واضحة لإدارة السد.

٤. وهو ما حدث بالفعل، حيث ارتفع منسوب المياه داخل بحيرة السد الإثيوبي مرة أخرى ليقترب من منسوب ٦٤٠ مترًا، وفي يوم ٢١ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥ لوحِظ زيادة مفاجئة في التصريفات لتصل إلى نحو ٣٠٠ مليون م٣ في اليوم، نتيجة فتح مفيض الطوارئ المخصص أساسًا للظروف الاستثنائية وليس لتشغيل السد بشكل يومي، وهو ما يعكس استمرار العشوائية فى ادارة السد، وقد استمرت متوسط التصريفات عند حدود ٣٢٠ مليون م٣ يوميًا لمدة عشرة أيام متتالية.

٥. ثم أُغلق مفيض الطوارئ للمرة الثانية يوم ٣١ أكتوبر ٢٠٢٥، وبلغ متوسط المنصرف خلال الفترة من ١ إلى ٢٠ نوفمبر ٢٠٢٥ نحو ١٨٠ مليون م٣ يوميًا، بزيادة تقارب ٨٠% عن المتوسط التاريخي لنفس الفترة، والبالغ نحو ١٠٠ مليون م٣ يوميًا، وهو ما يؤكد استمرار التقلبات الحادة في التصرفات المائية على مجرى النيل الأزرق.

٦. وتعكس هذه التصرفات المتتابعة غياب الضوابط الفنية والعلمية في تشغيل السد الإثيوبي، واستمرار النهج العشوائي في إدارة منشأة بهذا الحجم على نهر دولي، بما يُعرّض مجرى نهر النيل لتقلبات غير مأمونة التأثير، ويُجدد التأكيد على خطورة استمرار الإدارة الأحادية للسد وما تمثله من تهديد لحقوق ومصالح دولتي المصب، كما تؤثر هذه التصرفات على تشغيل السدود الواقعة خلف السد الإثيوبي مباشرة، التي تضطر لاتخاذ إجراءات تحفظية لاستيعاب هذه التغيرات المفاجئة وضمان التشغيل الآمن لتلك السدود.

٧. وفي إطار المتابعة المستمرة للموقف المائي على مدار الساعة وبأعلى درجات الجاهزية والدقة، ومن خلال لجنة إيراد النهر التي تضم خبراء في مجالات الهيدرولوجيا وتشغيل السدود والنمذجة الرياضية والاستشعار عن بُعد، ووفقًا للبيانات الواردة من النماذج والتحليلات الفنية، فقد تقرر فتح مفيض توشكى لتصريف جزء من المياه الزائدة، بما يحقق التوازن الهيدروليكي داخل المنظومة المائية المصرية ويضمن استقرار تشغيلها، ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار إدارة علمية دقيقة واستباقية تعتمد على الرصد اللحظي وصور الأقمار الصناعية، بما يعكس جاهزية المنظومة المصرية للتعامل بكفاءة مع أي طارئ مائي.

٨. كما أدت هذه التطورات إلى تأجيل استكمال أعمال رفع القدرة التصريفية لقناة ومفيض توشكى — وهي جزء من خطة التطوير الشاملة للمنظومة المائية — نتيجة توجيه الجهود للتعامل مع الزيادات المفاجئة وغير المنضبطة في كميات المياه الواردة من أعالي النيل.

٩. وتُطمئن الوزارة المواطنين إلى أن المنظومة المائية المصرية تعمل بكفاءة عالية وتحت سيطرة كاملة، وأن السد العالي سيظل خط الدفاع الرئيسي لمصر في مواجهة أي تقلبات أو تصرفات غير منضبطة، مؤكدة التزام الدولة بإدارة الموقف المائي باحترافية لضمان تلبية جميع الاحتياجات المائية وحماية مصالح الشعب المصري.

Unofficial translation

Update from the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation Regarding the Continued Unilateral and irregular Water Releases from the Ethiopian Dam on the Blue Nile

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Egypt had clarified in a previous statement that، following the so-called “inauguration ceremony،” the operator of the Ethiopian dam released large quantities of water on 10 September 2025، amounting to approximately 485 million m³، followed by sudden and irregular increases that reached 780 million m³ on 27 September 2025. which in turn lowered the levels of the Ethiopian dam by nearly one meter، equivalent to the release of around 2 billion m³ of water، in addition to natural flood flows. This resulted in significant and abrupt increases in downstream releases، before they declined again to about 380 million m³ on 30 September 2025.

As part of the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and its continued close monitoring of the hydrological situation along the Blue Nile، and reaffirming Egypt’s cautions regarding the risks of the unilateral and unregulated operation of the Ethiopian dam (which is illegal and in violation of international law)، the Ministry clarifies the following:

1) In accordance with standard dam management and operation procedures، it was expected that the water level in the dam’s reservoir would be gradually lowered from 640 meters to around 625 meters by the end of the hydrological year. This range represents the dam’s normal operational level and ensures that the dam is not operated at maximum levels for extended periods، thereby maintaining sufficient flexibility to cope with potential hydrological variations.

2) However، this did not occur. Instead، the emergency spillway was hastily closed on 8 October 2025، reducing outflows that day to approximately 139 million m³، and then maintaining an average release of 160 million m³ per day until 20 October 2025. This means that only about 50% of the available turbines were in operation.

3) This operational approach is not hydrologically justified. Releases are reduced to increase storage and raise the reservoir level، followed by sudden discharges of water in quantities far exceeding actual operational needs، instead of releasing water gradually as proper technical practice dictates. This pattern reflects the absence of a stable، scientifically based operational plan or a clear vision for managing the dam.

4) This indeed occurred، as the reservoir level of the Ethiopian dam rose again، approaching 640 meters. On 21 October 2025، a sudden increase in outflows was observed، reaching nearly 300 million m³ as the emergency spillway، intended exclusively for exceptional cases، was opened again. This clearly reflects continued uncertainty and the absence of technical controls. The average releases then remained at around 320 million m³ per day for ten consecutive days.

5) The emergency spillway was then closed for the second time on 31 October 2025. The average outflow during the period 1–20 November 2025 reached approximately 180 million m³ per day—an increase of nearly 80% compared to the long-term historical average for the same period (around 100 million m³ per day). This confirms the continuation of notable fluctuations in water releases along the Blue Nile.

6) These successive actions highlight the absence of adequate technical and scientific controls in the operation of the Ethiopian dam، and the continued random approach to managing a huge structure on an international river. Such practices expose the Nile River system to potentially harmful fluctuations and underscore the risks of unilateral management of the dam، which threatens the rights and interests of the downstream countries. These releases also affect the operation of the dams located immediately downstream of the Ethiopian dam، necessitating precautionary measures to absorb these sudden changes and to ensure their safe operation.

7) As part of the Ministry’s continuous and close monitoring of the hydrological situation and acting through the Egyptian Nile River Flow Committee، which includes experts in hydrology، dam operation، and remote sensing، and based on model results and technical analyses، it has been decided to open the Toshka Canal and Spillway to release part of the excess water. This measure ensures hydraulic balance within the Egyptian water system and secures the stability of its operation. The decision reflects a proactive and scientifically grounded management approach based on real-time monitoring and satellite imagery and demonstrates the system’s preparedness to effectively address any hydrological contingencies.

8) These conditions have also led to the postponement of ongoing works to increase the flow capacity of the Toshka Spillway—an integral component of the comprehensive plan to upgrade the water system—as efforts have been redirected to address the sudden and unregulated increases in water inflows from the Upper Nile.

9) The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation assures citizens that Egypt’s water management system is functioning with high efficiency and full oversight. The High Aswan Dam continues to serve as the country’s primary safeguard against fluctuations or any uncoordinated releases. The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to managing water resources professionally to meet all national water needs and protect the rights of the Egyptian people.