العالم اليوم - احتياطيات مصر الأجنبية ترتفع إلى 49.53 مليار دولار في سبتمبر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر احتياطيات مصر الأجنبية ترتفع إلى 49.53 مليار دولار في سبتمبر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 6 أكتوبر 2025 11:16 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.