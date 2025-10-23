العالم اليوم - ترامب ينفي السماح لأوكرانيا باستخدام صواريخ بعيدة المدى

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب ينفي السماح لأوكرانيا باستخدام صواريخ بعيدة المدى من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 23 أكتوبر 2025 02:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.