العالم اليوم - الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإلغاء رسوم ترامب على البرازيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الشيوخ الأميركي يصوت لإلغاء رسوم ترامب على البرازيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 29 أكتوبر 2025 10:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.